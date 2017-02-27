2017 Academy Award Winners: The Complete List

The 2017 Academy Awards take place this evening at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Now in its 89th year, the annual award honors cinematic achievements in the film industry.
Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight, beating out Jeff Bridges, Dev Patel, Lucas Hedges, and Michael Shannon. He is the first Muslim actor to win an Academy Award.
Ezra Edelman’s outstanding and exhaustive O.J.: Made in America took home Best Documentary Feature Film, beating Fire at Sea, Life, Animated, I Am Not Your Negro, and 13th.
Suicide Squad — yes, the ridiculous Batman and Superman spinoff — won Best Makeup and Hairstyling, while Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them took home Best Costume Design.
On the technical front, Arrival won Best Sound Editing and Kevin O’Connell’s record Oscar losing streak ends after he won his 21st Best Sound Mixing nomination for Hacksaw Ridge.
The full list of winners and nominees can be found below. Stay tuned to Consequence of Sound for ensuing coverage of the ceremony, including our full reaction to this year’s winners.
Best Picture:
La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester By the Sea
Arrival
Hidden Figures
Hell or High Water
Hacksaw Ridge
Fences
Lion
Best Director:
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Best Actor:
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Denzel Washington, Fences
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Best Actress:
Emma Stone, La La Land
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Ruth Negga, Loving
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Dev Patel, Lion
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress:
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea
Best Original Screenplay:
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou, The Lobster
Mike Mills, 20th Century Women
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Eric Heisserer, Arrival
Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney, Moonlight
Luke Davies, Lion
August Wilson, Fences
Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures
Best Cinematography:
Linus Sandgren, La La Land
Bradford Young, Arrival
Rodrigo Prieto, Silence
James Laxton, Moonlight
Greig Fraser, Lion
Best Film Editing:
Tom Cross, La La Land
Joe Walker, Arrival
John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge
Jake Roberts, Hell or High Water
Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders, Moonlight
Best Foreign Language Film:
A Man Called Ove
Land of Mine
Tanna
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Best Documentary Feature Film:
O.J.: Made in America
Fire at Sea
Life, Animated
I Am Not Your Negro
The 13th
Best Documentary Short Film:
Extremist
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best Animated Feature Film:
Kubo and the Two Strings
My Life As A Zucchini
Moana
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best Animated Short Film:
Piper
Pearl
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Best Original Song:
“City of Stars”, La La Land
“How Far I’ll Go”, Moana
“Can’t Stop the Feeling”, Trolls
“The Empty Chair”, Jim: The James Foley Story
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)”, La La Land
Best Original Score:
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Nicholas Britell, Moonlight
Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka, Lion
Mica Levi, Jackie
Thomas Newman, Passengers
Best Production Design:
La La Land
Passengers
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Suicide Squad
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Best Costume Design:
Jackie
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Allied
Best Visual Effects:
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Kubo and the Two Strings
Best Sound Mixing:
La La Land
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
Best Sound Editing:
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Sully