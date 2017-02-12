2017 Grammy Winners: The Complete List

A majority of the 2017 Grammy winners are being announced during a pre-telecast ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.
We will be updating this article as winners are announced.
Album of the Year:
Adele – 25
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Justin Bieber – Purpose
Drake – Views
Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
Song of the Year:
Beyoncé – “Formation”
Adele – “Hello
Mike Posner – “I Took A Pill In Ibiza”
Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself”
Lukas Graham – “7 Years”
Record of the Year:
Adele – “Hello”
Beyoncé – “Formation”
Lukas Graham – “7 Years”
Rihanna featuring Drake – “Work”
Twenty One Pilots – “Stressed Out”
Best New Artist:
Chance the Rapper
The Chainsmokers
Anderson .Paak
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Best Solo Pop Performance:
Adele – “Hello”
Beyoncé – “Hold Up”
Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself”
Kelly Clarkson – “Piece By Piece” (Idol Version)
Ariana Grande – “Dangerous Woman”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – “Closer”
Lukas Graham – “7 Years”
Rihanna featuring Drake – “Work”
Sia featuring Sean Paul – “Cheap Thrills”
Twenty One Pilots – “Stressed Out”
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Adele – 25
Justin Bieber – Purpose
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato – Confident
Sia – This Is Acting
Best Alternative Album:
Bon Iver – 22, A Million
David Bowie – Blackstar
PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
Best Rock Performance:
Alabama Shakes – “Joe” (Live From Austin City Limits)
Beyoncé featuring Jack White – “Don’t Hurt Yourself”
David Bowie – “Blackstar”
Disturbed – “The Sound of Silence” (Live on Conan)
Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”
Best Rock Song:
David Bowie – “Blackstar”
Radiohead – “Burn the Witch”
Metallica – “Hardwired”
Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”
Highly Suspect – “My Name Is Human”
Best Rock Album:
Blink-182 – California
Cage the Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty
Gojira – Magma
Panic! At the Disco – Death of a Bachelor
Weezer – Weezer
Best Metal Performance:
Baroness – “Shock Me”
Gojira – “Silvera”
Korn – “Rotting In Vain”
Megadeth – “Dystopia”
Periphery – “The Price Is Wrong”
Best Rap Performance:
Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – “No Problem”
Desiigner – “Panda”
Drake featuring Jay Z and Kanye West – “Pop Style”
Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared – “All the Way Up”
ScHoolboy Q featuring Kanye West – “That Part”
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”
Drake – “Hotline Bling”
D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – “Ultralight Beam”
Kanye West featuring Rihanna – “Famous”
Best Rap Song:
Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared – “All the Way Up”
Kanye West featuring Rihanna – “Famous”
Drake – “Hotline Bling”
Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – “No Problem”
Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – “Ultralight Beam”
Best Rap Album:
Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book
De La Soul – And The Anonymous Nobody
DJ Khaled – Major Key
Drake – Views
ScHoolboy Q – Blank Face LP
Kanye West – The Life of Pablo
Best R&B Performance:
BJ the Chicago Kid – “Turnin’ Me Up”
Ro James – “Permission”
Musiq Soulchild – “I Do”
Rihanna – “Needed Me”
Solange – “Cranes In the Sky”
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Gallant – Ology
KING – We Are King
Anderson .Paak – Malibu
Rihanna – Anti
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Flume – Skin
Jean-Michel Jarre – Electronica 1: The Time Machine
Tycho – Epoch
Underworld – Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future
Louie Vega – Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Bob Dylan – Fallen Angels
Andrea Bocelli – Cinema
Josh Groban – Stages Live
Willie Nelson – Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Barbara Streisand – Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway
Best Comedy Album:
David Cross – …America…Great…
Margaret Cho – American Myth
Tig Notaro – Boyish Girl Interrupted
Amy Schumer – Live At The Apollo
Patton Oswalt – Talking For Clapping
Best Spoken Word Album:
Amy Schumer – The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo
Carol Burnett – In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox
Patti Smith – M Train
Under the Black Sun: A Personal History of L.A. Punk
Elvis Costello – Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Thomas Newman – Bridge of Spies
Ennio Morricone – The Hateful Eight
Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto – The Revenant
John Williams – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 1
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 2
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Amy
Miles Ahead
Straight Outta Compton
Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)
Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens
P!nk – “Just Like Fire”
Skrillex and Rick Ross – “Purple Lamborgini”
Shakira – “Try Everything”
Best Music Video:
Beyoncé – “Formation”
Leon Bridges – “River”
Coldplay – “Up&Up”
Jamie xx – “Gosh”
OK Go – “Upside Down & Inside Out”
Producer of the Year:
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Best Engineered Album:
Andrew Bird – Are You Serious
David Bowie – Blackstar
Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep
Prince – Hit N Run Phase Two
Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent
Best Recording Package:
Rihanna – Anti
David Bowie – Blackstar
Parquet Courts – Human Performance
Reckless Kelly – Sunset Motel
Bon Iver – 22, A Million