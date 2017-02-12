2017 Grammy Winners: The Complete List

A majority of the 2017 Grammy winners are being announced during a pre-telecast ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

We will be updating this article as winners are announced.

Album of the Year:

Adele – 25

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Justin Bieber – Purpose

Drake – Views

Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Song of the Year:

Beyoncé – “Formation”

Adele – “Hello

Mike Posner – “I Took A Pill In Ibiza”

Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself”

Lukas Graham – “7 Years”

Record of the Year:

Adele – “Hello”

Beyoncé – “Formation”

Lukas Graham – “7 Years”

Rihanna featuring Drake – “Work”

Twenty One Pilots – “Stressed Out”

Best New Artist:

Chance the Rapper

The Chainsmokers

Anderson .Paak

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Best Solo Pop Performance:

Adele – “Hello”

Beyoncé – “Hold Up”

Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself”

Kelly Clarkson – “Piece By Piece” (Idol Version)

Ariana Grande – “Dangerous Woman”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – “Closer”

Lukas Graham – “7 Years”

Rihanna featuring Drake – “Work”

Sia featuring Sean Paul – “Cheap Thrills”

Twenty One Pilots – “Stressed Out”

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Adele – 25

Justin Bieber – Purpose

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato – Confident

Sia – This Is Acting

Best Alternative Album:

Bon Iver – 22, A Million

David Bowie – Blackstar

PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Best Rock Performance:

Alabama Shakes – “Joe” (Live From Austin City Limits)

Beyoncé featuring Jack White – “Don’t Hurt Yourself”

David Bowie – “Blackstar”

Disturbed – “The Sound of Silence” (Live on Conan)

Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”

Best Rock Song:

David Bowie – “Blackstar”

Radiohead – “Burn the Witch”

Metallica – “Hardwired”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”

Highly Suspect – “My Name Is Human”

Best Rock Album:

Blink-182 – California

Cage the Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty

Gojira – Magma

Panic! At the Disco – Death of a Bachelor

Weezer – Weezer

Best Metal Performance:

Baroness – “Shock Me”

Gojira – “Silvera”

Korn – “Rotting In Vain”

Megadeth – “Dystopia”

Periphery – “The Price Is Wrong”

Best Rap Performance:

Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – “No Problem”

Desiigner – “Panda”

Drake featuring Jay Z and Kanye West – “Pop Style”

Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared – “All the Way Up”

ScHoolboy Q featuring Kanye West – “That Part”

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

Drake – “Hotline Bling”

D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – “Ultralight Beam”

Kanye West featuring Rihanna – “Famous”

Best Rap Song:

Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared – “All the Way Up”

Kanye West featuring Rihanna – “Famous”

Drake – “Hotline Bling”

Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – “No Problem”

Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – “Ultralight Beam”

Best Rap Album:

Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book

De La Soul – And The Anonymous Nobody

DJ Khaled – Major Key

Drake – Views

ScHoolboy Q – Blank Face LP

Kanye West – The Life of Pablo

Best R&B Performance:

BJ the Chicago Kid – “Turnin’ Me Up”

Ro James – “Permission”

Musiq Soulchild – “I Do”

Rihanna – “Needed Me”

Solange – “Cranes In the Sky”

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Gallant – Ology

KING – We Are King

Anderson .Paak – Malibu

Rihanna – Anti

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Flume – Skin

Jean-Michel Jarre – Electronica 1: The Time Machine

Tycho – Epoch

Underworld – Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future

Louie Vega – Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Bob Dylan – Fallen Angels

Andrea Bocelli – Cinema

Josh Groban – Stages Live

Willie Nelson – Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

Barbara Streisand – Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

Best Comedy Album:

David Cross – …America…Great…

Margaret Cho – American Myth

Tig Notaro – Boyish Girl Interrupted

Amy Schumer – Live At The Apollo

Patton Oswalt – Talking For Clapping

Best Spoken Word Album:

Amy Schumer – The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo

Carol Burnett – In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox

Patti Smith – M Train

Under the Black Sun: A Personal History of L.A. Punk

Elvis Costello – Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Thomas Newman – Bridge of Spies

Ennio Morricone – The Hateful Eight

Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto – The Revenant

John Williams – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 1

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 2

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Amy

Miles Ahead

Straight Outta Compton

Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)

Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens

P!nk – “Just Like Fire”

Skrillex and Rick Ross – “Purple Lamborgini”

Shakira – “Try Everything”

Best Music Video:

Beyoncé – “Formation”

Leon Bridges – “River”

Coldplay – “Up&Up”

Jamie xx – “Gosh”

OK Go – “Upside Down & Inside Out”

Producer of the Year:

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Best Engineered Album:

Andrew Bird – Are You Serious

David Bowie – Blackstar

Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep

Prince – Hit N Run Phase Two

Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent

Best Recording Package:

Rihanna – Anti

David Bowie – Blackstar

Parquet Courts – Human Performance

Reckless Kelly – Sunset Motel

Bon Iver – 22, A Million