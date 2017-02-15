New York City-based noise outfit A Place to Bury Strangers have shared their screeching, chaotic contribution to the anti-Trump compilation Our First 100 Days. It arrives on an appropriate day, with news about possible Russian collusion sending the White House into full-on crisis mode. We like to think of “Everyone’s the Same” as the soundtrack playing in Trump’s head as he tries to figure out how to explain this one to the American public, his thoughts awash in distorted noise and glitchy vocals. Yeah, we know being in Trump’s head sounds like a living nightmare, but don’t let that scare you away from this one. After all, proceeds from the compilation benefit organizations opposing the guy’s policies.
A Place to Bury Strangers channel political chaos with “Everyone’s the Same” — listen
Screeching, frenetic track the latest entry in Our First 100 Days compilation
by Collin Brennan
on February 15, 2017, 1:50pm
