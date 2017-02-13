Menu
A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson .Paak, and Busta Rhymes give the Grammys the politically charged performance it needed — watch

In which Busta Rhymes refers to Donald Trump as "Agent Orange"

on February 12, 2017, 11:16pm
ATCQ

A Tribe Called Quest dropped one of 2016’s best albums in We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service, but because it was released so late in the year, it was not eligible for this year’s Grammy Awards. Thankfully, Q-Tip, Jarobi White, and Ali Shaheed Muhammad were still invited to take the stage for a rousing performance that also featured Busta Rhymes, Consequence, and Anderson .Paak.

After waxing nostalgic with “Award Tour” and “Can I Kick It”, ATCQ launched into Movin’ Backwards” and “We the People” from We Got It from Here. The politically charged performance saw Busta refer to Donald Trump as “Agent Orange” (!) and Q-Tip chant “Resist!” as a group of immigrants joined the hip-hop collective on stage.

Replay the epic performance below.

