ABC casts Bachelor contestant Rachel Lindsay as first black Bachelorette

ABC’s The Bachelor has long endured criticism for its diversity problem, but the franchise looks to be taking a step in the right direction next season. The series has found its first black Bachelorette in current Bachelor contestant Rachel Lindsay.

News of the casting first leaked by popular Bachelor blogger Reality Steve and subsequently confirmed by Variety. The official announcement came last night during Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Lindsay’s status as the next Bachelorette may come as a spoiler to those currently following Nick Viall’s Bachelor season, as the 31-year-old attorney from Dallas is still an active contestant. Though it looks like she won’t be finding love this season, she will have the distinction of being the first African-American to hold the show’s main title in more than 30 seasons.

