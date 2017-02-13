Adele’s 2016 Grammy performance of “All I Ask” was marred in technical difficulties after a mic fell on her piano’s strings. “I cried pretty much all day” she subsequently told Ellen Degeneres. “I was so embarrassed…. It can’t get much worse than the Grammys.”

The pop songstress got a chance to redeem herself right from the onset of the 2017 Grammy Awards. She delivered a stunning, no-thrills rendition of “Hello”, which you can replay below.

“Hello” already won Best Solo Pop Performance and is also up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year. It appears on Adele’s 25, which is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.