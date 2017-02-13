Adele says what we’re all thinking: Beyoncé should have won the Grammy for Album of the Year

The Grammys just lost whatever credibility it was still hanging onto when Adele‘s “Hello” and 25 swept the awards for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year, beating out Beyoncé‘s monumental “Formation” and Lemonade in all three categories.

But while Grammys voters may be tone-deaf, Adele isn’t. In her tearful acceptance speech, she acknowledged Beyoncé’s influence and basically admitted that Lemonade should have carried home the night’s biggest prize:

“Tonight, winning this kind of feels full circle and like a bit of me has come back to myself. But I can’t possibly accept this award. I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album to me, the Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. So monumental, so well thought-out, and so beautiful and soul-bearing. We all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that. All us artists here adore you. You are our light and the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves and I love you, I always have, and I always will.”

Adele won Album Of The Year and was crying saying Lemonade deserved it, wow I love her #Granmys pic.twitter.com/TCcadCnCNl — stanhub ⚡️ (@stanhub) February 13, 2017

Adele gets it. Too bad the Recording Academy still doesn’t. And if you want to add insult to injury, consider this:

Taylor Swift has two Album of the Year #GRAMMYs and Beyonce has zero. — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 13, 2017

Update: Adele apparently broke her Grammy trophy to share it with Beyoncé: