After Adele dedicated her Album of the Year Grammy to Beyoncé, she broke the trophy in half

At last night’s Grammy Awards, Beyoncé’s Lemonade lost out to Adele’s 25 for Album of the Year. Like most everyone else, Adele was puzzled by the decision, saying in her acceptance speech, “I can’t possibly accept this award.”

“I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album to me, the Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé,” Adele added. “So monumental, so well thought-out, and so beautiful and soul-bearing.”

Then, in a scene straight out of Mean Girls, Adele broke her Grammy in half and gestured to Queen Bey.

Adele broke her Grammy Award in a half and gave it to Beyonce. This is the reason why i love her so much pic.twitter.com/TtDnxE3Wwn — Nurush (@Uyushh) February 13, 2017

adele deadass snapped her grammy in half and gave it to beyoncé because she said beyoncé should've won. two legends pic.twitter.com/iq8nUHVWAH — ㅤ (@sololjps) February 13, 2017

In a backstage interview, Adele doubled down in her praise of Queen Bey, saying, “I felt like it was her time to win. What the fuck does she have to do to win album of the year?” She added, “My album of the year was Lemonade, so a piece of me did die inside, as a Beyoncé fan.”