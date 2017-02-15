Photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Fresh off his rousing, politically-charged Grammys performance with A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson .Paak was back on TV Tuesday night, this time as part of NxWorries. Featuring producer Knxwledge, the collaborative duo took over Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show stage, serving up a smooth rendition of “What More Can I Say”.

In an ironic tribute to Valentine’s Day, the theatrical performance found .Paak distraught on a couch as he tried to soothe things over with his two lovers while Knxledge looked on from behind his keyboard. .Paak may look like he’s crying, but that’s not a handkerchief he’s holding. As far as televised performances go, .Paak’s officially two for two this week. Replay his latest win up above.

“What More Can I Say” is taken from NxWorries’ full-length debut, Yes Lawd!.