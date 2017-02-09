Photo by Philip Cosores

After a tremendous year that saw the release of his sophomore album, Malibu, Anderson .Paak finds himself nominated for quite a few awards at this weekend’s Grammys. Not only is Malibu up for Best Urban Contemporary Album, but the rapper-drummer will compete against Chance the Rapper and The Chainsmokers for Best New Artist. He’s also set to hit the stage with A Tribe Called Quest.

In anticipation of Sunday, The Grammys have launched a promo video series called “Believe in Music”. The latest installment features .Paak performing the Malibu hit “Come Down” with a gospel choir in his hometown of Oxnard, California. As you can see below, .Paak tears it up on the drum set as an audience of friends and family dance along in the pews of a church (particularly keep an eye out for the adorable little boy doing the robot).

Busy as he is, .Paak also took some time to contribute to a new track from Australian producer Moonbase. Moonbase just dropped a video for the song, “It Don’t Matter,” which is as notable for the video’s bombastic melange of acrobatics and explosions as it is .Paak’s buoyant flow. Check it out: