As we were again reminded this morning, tonight’s Academy Awards will include a lengthy In Memoriam tribute to the many actors and industry folk who passed away over the last year. At last night’s Spirit Awards, Andy Samberg provided a bit of levity by celebrating those who survived 2016. Dressed as Ten-era Eddie Vedder, The Lonely Island star performed a parody of Pearl Jam’s “Alive” with special nods to director Miloš Forman, Hailee Steinfeld, Tim Allen, Matt “D-Bones” Damon, and Fred Armisen. Watch the funny bit below.
Andy Samberg, as Eddie Vedder, performs In Memoriam tribute to the actors who didn’t die
A parody of Pearl Jam's "Alive"
by Alex Young
on February 26, 2017, 1:35pm
