Angel Olsen has been supporting last year’s superb My Woman with a steady stream of touring since September. As she finally closes in on a break from the road ahead of a busy festival season which will see her play Spain’s Primavera Sound, New York’s Panorama, Denmark’s Roskilde, and many more, she made one more stop on late night TV. The indie folk singer-songwriter appeared on Conan last night to perform “Give It Up”, and you can check out the replay above.

(Read: Give It Up: Angel Olsen Ditches Sadness and Dives into ’60s Rock)