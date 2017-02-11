Photo by Nina Corcoran

On Thursday, Animal Collective kicked off San Francisco’s Noise Pop Festival by performing a DJ set at the California Academy of Sciences. The group used the opportunity to debut a new song entitled “Kinda Bonkers”, according to a Redditor who was there and Shazam’d it live. As Shazam’s information indicates, “Kinda Bonkers” will appear on the forthcoming The Painters EP, which will presumably serve as a sequel or companion piece to last year’s Painting With.

Check out the song and video below, via Reddit.