Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Animal Collective debut new song “Kinda Bonkers” from forthcoming The Paints EP — listen

Follow-up to last year's Painting With is on the way

by
on February 11, 2017, 2:01pm
0 comments
nina-corcoran-animal-collective-2

Photo by Nina Corcoran

On Thursday, Animal Collective kicked off San Francisco’s Noise Pop Festival by performing a DJ set at the California Academy of Sciences. The group used the opportunity to debut a new song entitled “Kinda Bonkers”, according to a Redditor who was there and Shazam’d it live. As Shazam’s information indicates, “Kinda Bonkers” will appear on the forthcoming The Painters EP, which will presumably serve as a sequel or companion piece to last year’s Painting With.

Check out the song and video below, via Reddit.

Previous Story
Take a look inside Daft Punk’s pop-up shop/retrospective
Next Story
Keanu Reeves confirms new Bill & Ted movie, and it’s got a bonkers plot
No comments
More Stories