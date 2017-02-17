Animal Collective release new EP, The Painters: Stream/download

Animal Collective have released their latest EP, The Painters. The four-track effort was recorded during the same sessions as last year’s album Painting With and features previously released songs “Kinda Bonkers”, “Peacemaker”, and “Goalkeeper”, along with a cover of the Motown classic “Jimmy Mack”.

The EP is available digitally, on CD, and as a 12-inch vinyl via the band’s website. You can also stream it in full below.

The Painters EP Tracklist:

01. Kinda Bonkers

02. Peacemaker

03. Goalkeeper

04. Jimmy Mack

The release precedes AnCo’s May tour with Circuit des Yeux. Find those dates ahead.

Animal Collective 2017 Tour Dates:

05/17 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm *

05/18 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine *

05/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre *

05/22 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club *

05/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

05/24 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre *

05/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

05/27 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

05/28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

* = w/ Circuit des Yeux