Animal Collective shares cover of Motown classic “Jimmy Mack” from The Painters EP — listen

The EP, which drops tomorrow, includes three new songs in addition to the cover

on February 16, 2017, 10:40am
animal-collective-2017-north-american-tour

Last week, we shared “Kinda Bonkers,” a surprisingly sweet and not-so-bonkers song from Animal Collective’s forthcoming EP, The Painters. In advance of the EP’s release tomorrow, the band has dropped another teaser track. It’s a cover of “Jimmy Mack,” a Motown staple made famous by Martha & The Vandellas.

Both spastic and oddly menacing, the kaleidoscopic cover subverts the original’s winsome romantics with Avey Tare’s desperate wails and croaky, swamp-like instrumentation. The band’s been playing it on its most recent tours.

Give it a listen below:

In addition to “Kinda Bonkers” and “Jimmy Mack,” the EP contains two more new and original tracks recorded during the sessions for last year’s Painting With. It will be available digitally, on CD, and as a 12-inch vinyl.

