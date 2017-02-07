Last year, Anna Wise stepped out of the shadows of her previous band Sonnymoon and Grammy-winning contribution to Kendrick Lamar’s “These Walls” with her debut EP, The Feminine: Act 1. Now she’s back with the appropriately named sequel, The Feminine: Act II, due for independent release on February 17th. Alongside the announcement, the singer-songwriter has shared a new video for lead single “Coconuts”, which you can view above.
The self-directed video initially finds Wise alone on the beach, but she’s soon drawn into a purple hued room. After breaking out some sensual dance moves of her own, the vocalist is joined by several other women for an interpretative routine. The visuals synchronizes perfectly with the rising synths and warm brass of the song itself, reflecting the harmony experienced on set between the women.
“I wanted to tell the story of a woman approaching a life changing event who travels to the edge of the earth to seek advice from her guides,” Wise explained in a press release. “I wanted to show female unity. The energy on set was that of a teenage sleep over, and I mean that in the best possible way. We spoke about love and orgasm and art and activism and intersectional feminism while we massaged each other’s feet and stretched. We ate together and sang together between takes. We spent more time relaxing than we did shooting the actual video.”
Wise will be touring in support of The Feminine: Act II starting February 9th. Check out the full album information and tour itinerary below.
The Feminine: Act II Album Artwork:
The Feminine: Act II Tracklist
01. Coconuts
02. Some Mistakes
03. Boss Bitch
04. Stacking That Paper
05. Free From the Normal
06. Deeper
07. Self On Fire
08. On the Highway
09. Balance All In
10. Someone
11. Comes In
Anna Wise 2017 Tour Dates:
02/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ C’Mon Everybody
02/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ C’Mon Everybody
02/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ C’Mon Everybody
03/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theatre
03/05 – St Louis, MO @ Blank Space
03/08 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Café
03/13-19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
04/13 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East