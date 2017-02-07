Last year, Anna Wise stepped out of the shadows of her previous band Sonnymoon and Grammy-winning contribution to Kendrick Lamar’s “These Walls” with her debut EP, The Feminine: Act 1. Now she’s back with the appropriately named sequel, The Feminine: Act II, due for independent release on February 17th. Alongside the announcement, the singer-songwriter has shared a new video for lead single “Coconuts”, which you can view above.

The self-directed video initially finds Wise alone on the beach, but she’s soon drawn into a purple hued room. After breaking out some sensual dance moves of her own, the vocalist is joined by several other women for an interpretative routine. The visuals synchronizes perfectly with the rising synths and warm brass of the song itself, reflecting the harmony experienced on set between the women.

“I wanted to tell the story of a woman approaching a life changing event who travels to the edge of the earth to seek advice from her guides,” Wise explained in a press release. “I wanted to show female unity. The energy on set was that of a teenage sleep over, and I mean that in the best possible way. We spoke about love and orgasm and art and activism and intersectional feminism while we massaged each other’s feet and stretched. We ate together and sang together between takes. We spent more time relaxing than we did shooting the actual video.”

Wise will be touring in support of The Feminine: Act II starting February 9th. Check out the full album information and tour itinerary below.

The Feminine: Act II Album Artwork:

The Feminine: Act II Tracklist

01. Coconuts

02. Some Mistakes

03. Boss Bitch

04. Stacking That Paper

05. Free From the Normal

06. Deeper

07. Self On Fire

08. On the Highway

09. Balance All In

10. Someone

11. Comes In

Anna Wise 2017 Tour Dates:

02/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ C’Mon Everybody

02/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ C’Mon Everybody

02/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ C’Mon Everybody

03/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theatre

03/05 – St Louis, MO @ Blank Space

03/08 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Café

03/13-19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

04/13 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East