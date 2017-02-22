Menu
Arca announces new self-titled album, shares “Piel” — listen

Björk associate's third full-length set for an April release

on February 22, 2017, 11:45am
Arca // Photo by David Brendan Hall

Photo by David Brendan Hall

On April 7th, Venezuelan producer Arca will return with a new self-titled album. His first release for XL Recordings, it serves as his third overall and follows Mutant, one of the best full-lengths of 2015, and last summer’s Entrañas mixtape. It also comes after a collaboration with Frank Ocean and a dazzling set at Houston’s Day For Night Festival.

Arca the album collects together 13 songs, including Entrañas cut “Sin Rumbo” and the newly unveiled lead single “Piel”. Stream the ambient track down below.

For the album’s artwork, the Kanye West and Björk beatmaker reunited with artist Jesse Kanda. See the bold image below, followed by the full tracklist.

Arca Artwork:

Arca announces new self titled album, shares Piel listen

Arca Tracklist:
01. Piel
02. Anoche
03. Saunter
04. Urchin
05. Reverie
06. Castration
07. Sin Rumbo
08. Coraje
09. Whip
10. Desafío
11. Fugaces
12. Miel
13. Child

