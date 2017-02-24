Menu
Arca shares NSFW music video for “Anoche”, the second single from his forthcoming LP — watch

The 13-track, self-titled album, his first proper LP since 2015's Mutant, drops on April 7th

on February 24, 2017, 12:48pm
On, Wednesday, Arca (nee Alejandro Ghersi) announced the release of a new self-titled LP—his first since 2015’s Mutant and last summer’s Entrañas mixtape—with “Piel”, a spare, vulnerable track buoyed by the Venezuelan producer’s warped baritenor. Today, Ghersi’s shared another song, “Anoche”, as well as a NSFW music video directed by longtime collaborator Jesse Kanda. Watch it above.

“Anoche” (Spanish for “last night”) finds Ghersi’s operatic vocals coasting atop shimmering drones and scratchy percussion that provide a fitting atmosphere for the video, which features the wounded producer dancing throughout a room of prone bodies in various states of undress.

The album drops on April 7th on XL Recordings. A live show at London’s Roundhouse is scheduled for April 28, and considering Kanda’s also on the bill it’s a safe bet that shit’s gonna get weird. Tickets are now on sale

