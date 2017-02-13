Arcade Fire announce European tour for Summer 2017

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Arcade Fire are scheduled for literally a dozen European festivals this summer, from Roskilde in Denmark to the UK’s Isle of Wight to Barcelona’s Primavera Sound. But the band has already teased that they have touring ambitions well beyond fest appearances, and today the first part of those plans has been revealed with a full round of EU tour dates.

The new dates come interspersed between AF’s festival stops, with concerts in Dublin (at a castle!), Cologne, Berlin, and Manchester all on the docket. There’s a good bet that these are just the first of many new shows to be announced as the band finishes work on the follow-up to Reflektor, so keep those fingers crossed for North American dates. For now, check out Arcade Fire’s current itinerary below.

Arcade Fire 2017 Tour Dates:

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/10 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

06/13 – Belfast, UK @ Belsonic Festival

06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/16 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen

06/17 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/19 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Wuhlheide

07/06 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes Festival

07/11 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi! The Full Hit of Summer

07/15 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Vieilles Charreus

07/17 – Milan, IT @ City Season Festival

07/18 – Florence, IT @ City Season Festival

Revisit Arcade Fire’s return single with Mavis Staples, “I Give You Power”, below.