Arcade Fire announce European tour for Summer 2017

Photo by David Brendan Hall
Arcade Fire are scheduled for literally a dozen European festivals this summer, from Roskilde in Denmark to the UK’s Isle of Wight to Barcelona’s Primavera Sound. But the band has already teased that they have touring ambitions well beyond fest appearances, and today the first part of those plans has been revealed with a full round of EU tour dates.
The new dates come interspersed between AF’s festival stops, with concerts in Dublin (at a castle!), Cologne, Berlin, and Manchester all on the docket. There’s a good bet that these are just the first of many new shows to be announced as the band finishes work on the follow-up to Reflektor, so keep those fingers crossed for North American dates. For now, check out Arcade Fire’s current itinerary below.
Arcade Fire 2017 Tour Dates:
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/10 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
06/13 – Belfast, UK @ Belsonic Festival
06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/16 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen
06/17 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/19 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival
06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Wuhlheide
07/06 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl
07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes Festival
07/11 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi! The Full Hit of Summer
07/15 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Vieilles Charreus
07/17 – Milan, IT @ City Season Festival
07/18 – Florence, IT @ City Season Festival
