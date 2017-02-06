Yeah You, And I is the forthcoming solo album from Tim Kingsbury, bassist/guitarist for Arcade Fire. To be released under his Sam Patch alter ego, it’s due out February 17th via Dep Records and promises collaborations with members of Tortoise, Basia Bulat, and fellow Arcade Fire member Jeremy Gara.

Last month gave us “St. Sebastian”, our first preview of the eight-track effort. Kingsbury is back this week with “Listening”, a charging little rocker strewn with an array of buzzing, flashy synths. An upcoming Sam Patch tour is set to commence early next month and I can already tell this song will be killer live.

Stream it down below.

“Listening” Artwork:

Yeah You, And I Tracklist:

01. Must Have Been an Oversight

02. 100 Decibels

03. St. Sebastian

04. Waiting to Wait

05. Listening

06. No No No No

07. Never Meant No Harm

08. Up All Night