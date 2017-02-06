Menu
Arcade Fire’s Tim Kingsbury shares synth-streaked solo song “Listening” — listen

New album under his Sam Patch moniker arrives later this month

on February 06, 2017, 3:25pm
Yeah You, And I is the forthcoming solo album from Tim Kingsbury, bassist/guitarist for Arcade Fire. To be released under his Sam Patch alter ego, it’s due out February 17th via Dep Records and promises collaborations with members of Tortoise, Basia Bulat, and fellow Arcade Fire member Jeremy Gara.

Last month gave us “St. Sebastian”, our first preview of the eight-track effort. Kingsbury is back this week with “Listening”, a charging little rocker strewn with an array of buzzing, flashy synths. An upcoming Sam Patch tour is set to commence early next month and I can already tell this song will be killer live.

Stream it down below.

“Listening” Artwork:

unnamed 161 Arcade Fire’s Tim Kingsbury shares synth streaked solo song Listening listen

Yeah You, And I Tracklist:
01. Must Have Been an Oversight
02. 100 Decibels
03. St. Sebastian
04. Waiting to Wait
05. Listening
06. No No No No
07. Never Meant No Harm
08. Up All Night

