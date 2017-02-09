Aretha Franklin announces her retirement

Aretha Franklin is an ageless wonder, but her time on the live stage will soon come to an end. The legendary soul singer has announced that 2017 “will be my last year in concert.”

In an interview with Detroit’s WDIV Local 4, Franklin explained, “I must tell you, I am retiring this year. This will be my last year. I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it.”

“I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and where it is now,” Franklin added. “I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either.”

Franklin currently has concerts scheduled through June, including stops in Chicago, Grand Rapids, and Chautauqua.

In the same interview, Franklin also revealed that she’s working on a new studio album with Stevie Wonder. It will mark her first album of original material in six years.

Franklin, 74, has faced a number of health issues is recent years, leading to the postponement of several concerts. Nevertheless, she recently performed the National Anthem prior to a Thanksgiving Day game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. Clocking in at four minutes and 35 seconds, her piano-accompanied rendition literally set a world record.