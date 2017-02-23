ANOHNI will return with her new Paradise EP on March 17th via Secretly Canadian/Rough Trade. The six-track effort was made in collaboration with electronic producers Oneohtrix Point Never and Hudson Mohawke “to support activist conversations and disrupt assumptions about popular music through the collision of electronic sound and highly politicized lyrics.”

Today, ANOHNI has revealed the video for the EP’s title track. Like many of her recent visuals, the clip focuses on primarily on the face of just one woman. In this case, that woman is artist/model Eliza Douglas. As director Colin Whitake explains in a press release, Douglas serves as an avatar for ANOHNI as “she moves through reflections of different images of paradise, including archival footage from Paradise Garage.” Take a look above.

Pre-orders for Paradise are going on here.

Paradise EP Artwork:

Paradise EP Tracklist:

01. In My Dreams

02. Paradise

03. Jesus Will Kill You

04. You Are My Enemy

05. Ricochet

06. She Doesn’t Mourn Her Loss