Artist Eliza Douglas is ANOHNI’s avatar in “Paradise” video — watch

From the EP of the same name featuring Oneohtrix Point Never and Hudson Mohawke

by
on February 23, 2017, 10:57am
ANOHNI will return with her new Paradise EP on March 17th via Secretly Canadian/Rough Trade. The six-track effort was made in collaboration with electronic producers Oneohtrix Point Never and Hudson Mohawke “to support activist conversations and disrupt assumptions about popular music through the collision of electronic sound and highly politicized lyrics.”

Today, ANOHNI has revealed the video for the EP’s title track. Like many of her recent visuals, the clip focuses on primarily on the face of just one woman. In this case, that woman is artist/model Eliza Douglas. As director Colin Whitake explains in a press release, Douglas serves as an avatar for ANOHNI as “she moves through reflections of different images of paradise, including archival footage from Paradise Garage.” Take a look above.

Pre-orders for Paradise are going on here.

Paradise EP Artwork:

ANOHNI Paradise

Paradise EP Tracklist:
01. In My Dreams
02. Paradise
03. Jesus Will Kill You
04. You Are My Enemy
05. Ricochet
06. She Doesn’t Mourn Her Loss

