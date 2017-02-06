At the Drive-In add new dates to upcoming US tour

At the Drive-In are revving up their engines for an early Spring jaunt through the US. Since the tour’s initial announcement, new dates have been added in New Orleans and Atlanta. Additionally, the band will play festival gigs in Europe in August. See the updated itinerary below.

The tour coincides with the release of At the Drive-In’s first new album in 16 years, which is set to arrive later this year. Listen to the first single, “Governed by Contagions”, here.

At the Drive-In 2017:

03/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

03/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

03/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

08/16-19 – Paredes De Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura Festival

08/25-27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/25-27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival