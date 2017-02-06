At the Drive-In add new dates to upcoming US tour

At the Drive-In are revving up their engines for an early Spring jaunt through the US. Since the tour’s initial announcement, new dates have been added in New Orleans and Atlanta. Additionally, the band will play festival gigs in Europe in August. See the updated itinerary below.
The tour coincides with the release of At the Drive-In’s first new album in 16 years, which is set to arrive later this year. Listen to the first single, “Governed by Contagions”, here.
At the Drive-In 2017:
03/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
03/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
03/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
03/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
08/16-19 – Paredes De Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura Festival
08/25-27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/25-27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival