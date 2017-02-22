Hard rock titans At the Drive-In have confirmed details of their reunion album. Entitled in • ter a • li • a, the band’s first full-length effort in 17 years is set to arrive on May 5th through Rise Records.
The 11-track album was produced by ATDI’s own Omar Rodriguez-Lopez alongside Rich Costey (Muse, Franz Ferdinand), with recording take place at Hollywood’s Sound Factory.
To coincide with the album’s announcement, ATDI have unveiled “Incurably Innocent”, which you can hear below. According to frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala, it’s “a song about sexual abuse and being able to finally speak out.” It follows the album’s initial teaser track, “Governed By Contagions”, which was released back in December.
In an interview with NME, Bixler-Zavala discussed the band’s decision to release a full-length album in today’s music climate. He explained, “At The Drive-In came out in a period of time when Stereophonics and Limp Bizkit were huge. And there was this dark grey void – I’m not saying we filled it – but we were just a different colour at the time. I hope we don’t ever bow down to the single-based format. I hope we can at least be one of the last people fighting for LPs. It’s going to be hard to adapt to the way things are now, but it’s a great challenge.”
in • ter a • li • a Artwork:
in • ter a • li • a Tracklist:
01. No Wolf Like the Present
02. Continuum
03. Tilting At the Univendor
04. Governed By Contagions
05. Pendulum in a Peasant Dress
06. Incurably Innocent
07. Call Broken Arrow
08. Holtzclaw
09. Torrentially Cutshaw
10. Ghost-Tape No.9
11. Hostage Stamps
ATDI have also expanded their upcoming tour in support of in • ter a • li • a T, adding new US tour dates in May and June.
At the Drive-In 2017:
03/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
03/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
03/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
03/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
05/06 – El Paso, TX @ County Coliseum
05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
05/09 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
05/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC
06/07 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
06/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
06/10 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
06/12 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
06/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
06/15 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
06/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
07/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
06/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
08/15-17 – St. Polten, AT @ FM4 Frequency Festival
08/16-19 – Paredes De Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura Festival
08/16-19 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/25-27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/25-27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival