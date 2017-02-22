Hard rock titans At the Drive-In have confirmed details of their reunion album. Entitled in • ter a • li • a, the band’s first full-length effort in 17 years is set to arrive on May 5th through Rise Records.

The 11-track album was produced by ATDI’s own Omar Rodriguez-Lopez alongside Rich Costey (Muse, Franz Ferdinand), with recording take place at Hollywood’s Sound Factory.

To coincide with the album’s announcement, ATDI have unveiled “Incurably Innocent”, which you can hear below. According to frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala, it’s “a song about sexual abuse and being able to finally speak out.” It follows the album’s initial teaser track, “Governed By Contagions”, which was released back in December.

In an interview with NME, Bixler-Zavala discussed the band’s decision to release a full-length album in today’s music climate. He explained, “At The Drive-In came out in a period of time when Stereophonics and Limp Bizkit were huge. And there was this dark grey void – I’m not saying we filled it – but we were just a different colour at the time. I hope we don’t ever bow down to the single-based format. I hope we can at least be one of the last people fighting for LPs. It’s going to be hard to adapt to the way things are now, but it’s a great challenge.”

in • ter a • li • a Artwork:

in • ter a • li • a Tracklist:

01. No Wolf Like the Present

02. Continuum

03. Tilting At the Univendor

04. Governed By Contagions

05. Pendulum in a Peasant Dress

06. Incurably Innocent

07. Call Broken Arrow

08. Holtzclaw

09. Torrentially Cutshaw

10. Ghost-Tape No.9

11. Hostage Stamps

ATDI have also expanded their upcoming tour in support of in • ter a • li • a T, adding new US tour dates in May and June.

At the Drive-In 2017:

03/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

03/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

03/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

05/06 – El Paso, TX @ County Coliseum

05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

05/09 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

05/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

06/07 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

06/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

06/10 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

06/12 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

06/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

06/15 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

06/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

07/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

06/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

08/15-17 – St. Polten, AT @ FM4 Frequency Festival

08/16-19 – Paredes De Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura Festival

08/16-19 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/25-27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/25-27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival