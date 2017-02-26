Atlanta Falcons blame Lady Gaga for Super Bowl collapse

The Super Bowl seems like a distant memory, but Atlantic Falcons players are still trying to explain their second half collapse at the hands of the New England Patriots. For his part, wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is blaming Lady Gaga’s halftime performance.

During an appearance on the NFL Network last week, Sanu was asked if the lengthy halftime break affected the team’s performance. He said it “definitely did,” explaining, “Usually, halftime is only like 15 minutes, and when you’re not on the field for like an hour, it’s just like going to work out, like a great workout, and you go sit on the couch for an hour and then try to start working out again.”

Despite the gripes among players, don’t expect the NFL to alter the Super Bowl Halftime anytime soon. This year’s death-dying performance was among the most watched events in music history.