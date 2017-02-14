Authorized documentary on The Notorious B.I.G. is in the works

The Notorious B.I.G. will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary tentatively titled Notorious B.I.G.: One More Chance, Variety reports.

The authorized documentary will be directed by Emmet and Brendan Malloy (who previously worked on The White Stripes’ 2009 concert film Under Great White Northern Lights) and made in collaboration with Biggie’s mother, Violetta Wallace. Speaking about the project after its announcement at the Berlin Film Festival, Emmet Malloy said, “The challenge of making a film about one of the most influential artists of my generation is what I live for as a filmmaker.”

One More Chance is currently in development with ByStorm and Submarine Entertainment, the latter of which has been involved in recent music documentaries including Miss Sharon Jones! and Muscle Shoals.

The timing does seem particularly ripe for a Biggie documentary, as this year marks the 20th anniversary of his death. A fictionalized version of the rapper will appear in the forthcoming Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me, and a collection of Biggie’s duets with Faith Evans will be released in May.