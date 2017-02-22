Beale Street Music Festival reveals 2017 lineup: Soundgarden, Kings of Leon, MGMT, and more

Beale Street Music Festival has revealed its 2017 lineup. Taking place during the first weekend of Memphis in May, the three-day festival goes down May 5th – 7th at Tom Lee Park.

The lineup boasts Soundgarden, Kings of Leon, MGMT, Death Cab For Cutie, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Jimmy Eat World, Grouplove, Bush, Silversun Pickups, Taking Back Sunday, Drive-By Truckers, Dawes, Deer Tick, Peter Wolf, MUTEMATH, and Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires.

Also playing are Widespread Panic, Wiz Khalifa, Jill Scott, Tori Kelly, Ludacris, Ziggy Marley, Ani DiFranco, Mayer Hawthorne, GriZ, Sum 41, The Strumbellas, The Revivalists, Highly Suspect, Greensky Bluegrass, and Alter Bridge, among others.

GA and VIP passes are now on sale.