Belle and Sebastian announce 2017 tour dates, with Spoon, Andrew Bird, and more

Belle and Sebastian have announced a North American tour that will take the indie pop icons to seven cities in July and August.

The summer jaunt kicks off with with a run of East Coast dates, highlighted by an appearance at the legendary Merriweather Post Pavilion with Spoon, Andrew Bird, and Ex Hex providing support. They’re also be joined by Spoon for a gig at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Other support acts on the tour include Julien Baker, Porches, and Benjamin Clementine.

According to a press release, Belle and Sebastian will be road-testing new music. The band’s last album came in 2015 with Girls In Peacetime Want To Dance, and they plan to release its follow-up later this year through Matador Records.

All tickets (except those for the Raleigh and LA shows) will go on sale this Friday, February 17th. Check out the full tour itinerary below.

Belle and Sebastian 2017 Tour Dates:

06/15 – London, UK @ Royal Hospital Chelsea

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/20 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre *

07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music and Arts Festival

07/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art %

08/02 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion $

08/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for Performing Arts $

08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl &

* = w/ Julien Baker

^ = w/ Spoon, Andrew Bird, Ex Hex

% = w/ Andrew Bird

$ = w/ Andrew Bird, Porches

& = w/ Spoon, Benjamin Clementine