Beyoncé pulls out of Coachella, will headline 2018 festival instead

Pregnant with twins, Beyoncé has pulled out of headlining next month’s Coachella Music Festival. She’ll instead perform at Coachella in 2018.

According to a statement issued by Coachella, the singer made the decision “following the advice of her doctors.” The statement did not specify whether organizers plan to book a replacement headliner.

Coachella goes down over two weekends, April 14th – 16th and 21st – 23rd, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Even without Beyoncé, the lineup still boasts Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, The xx, New Order, Future Islands, Father John Misty, and more.

