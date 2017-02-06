Even after his fourth album I Decided. hit stores last week, Big Sean hasn’t dialed back his musical output. This past Friday, the Detroit MC hopped on “I Think Of You”, a Montell Jordan-sampling joint featuring Jeremih and Chris Brown. Now, he returns with a cover of Kanye West’s “I Wonder”.

A longtime Yeezy mentee/collaborator and G.O.O.D. Music artist, Big Sean performed the Graduation cut during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 1xtra’s Live Lounge. The Grammy-nominated rapper’s in-studio session also included I Decided. singles “Bounce Back” and “Moves”. Watch the Kanye cover up above.

Big Sean and Kanye most recently teamed up on “Champions”, the 2016 monster posse cut off the as-yet-unrelased Cruel Winter.