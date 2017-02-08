It’s the year 2017, and science is being threatened like never before. Climate change is denied by the highest political authorities. Sexual education and health is questioned on religious grounds. Provable data is ignored and labeled “alternative facts.” It’s scientific chaos, and there’s only one man who can bring order and reason back to the world: Bill freakin’ Nye.

Yes, the Science Guy is back with a brand new show on Netflix, Bill Nye Saves the World. The title may be a bit tongue-in-cheek, but it also accurately lays out the show’s objective: with a crack team of corespondents — including model Karlie Kloss, space expert Emily Calandrelli, YouTube comedian Joanna Hausmann, and more — Nye sets out to scientifically debunk myths about topics like sex, global warming, and alternative medicine.

As the above trailer shows, the series will also feature a number of guests including Zach Braff, Joel McHale, Rachel Bloom, Tim Gunn, Wil Wheaton, Donald Faison, and Steve Aoki.

Bill Nye Saves the World debuts on Netflix April 21st, one day before Earth Day. Talk about arriving just in time.