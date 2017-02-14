Despite being nominated in three categories, BJ the Chicago Kid walked away empty handed from this weekend’s Grammy Awards. The rising R&B star isn’t letting that slow him down, however, as he’s today shared a brand new track, “Roses”. Skittering percussion and a tipsy little guitar line sync perfectly with the love-struck lyrics as BJ sings, “Roses, pretty red/ She love to keep me going/ Playing with my head/ But a nigga in love with it.” Take a listen below.

“Roses” follows last year’s In My Mind, which lost out on the Best R&B Album Grammy to Lalah Hathaway’s Lalah Hathaway Live. BJ The Chicago Kid was gracious in the loss, though, Instagramming a congratulatory message to Hathaway and Solange, who took home the Best R&B Performance award for “Cranes in the Sky” over “Turnin’ Me Up”.