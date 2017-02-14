Menu
BJ the Chicago Kid shares new song “Roses” — listen

A new track from the Grammy-nominated R&B artist

by
on February 14, 2017, 1:52pm
Despite being nominated in three categories, BJ the Chicago Kid walked away empty handed from this weekend’s Grammy Awards. The rising R&B star isn’t letting that slow him down, however, as he’s today shared a brand new track, “Roses”. Skittering percussion and a tipsy little guitar line sync perfectly with the love-struck lyrics as BJ sings, “Roses, pretty red/ She love to keep me going/ Playing with my head/ But a nigga in love with it.” Take a listen below.

(Read: Top 10 Music Festival Rookies of 2016)

“Roses” follows last year’s In My Mind, which lost out on the Best R&B Album Grammy to Lalah Hathaway’s Lalah Hathaway Live. BJ The Chicago Kid was gracious in the loss, though, Instagramming a congratulatory message to Hathaway and Solange, who took home the Best R&B Performance award for “Cranes in the Sky” over “Turnin’ Me Up”.

Congrats to @lalahhathaway (x2) & @saintrecords on their wins tonight!

A post shared by B.J. The Chicago Kid (@bjthechicagokid) on

