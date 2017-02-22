Photo by Nicole Anne Robbins

Bleached will follow up last summer’s Welcome to the Worms with a new EP entitled Can You Deal?. Due out on March 3rd via Dead Oceans, the four-track effort was announced earlier this month alongside the release of its title track. Today, the Los Angeles pop punk band has shared another new song with the pleasantly sentimental “Flipside”.

The track isn’t sentimental in that weepy, maudlin sort of way, however. As the band’s Jennifer Clavin puts it, it’s more of a warm nostalgia for how music connects to certain points in a person’s life.

“I was thinking about the relationship we have with an album or a song and how we connect them to what is happening in our lives,” Clavin said in a statement, “like falling in love, being fascinated by a new friend, or some kind of pivotal moment in life corresponding with the record I’m listening to. Once the comedown of that time hits I can’t even listen to that record without thinking about that time or that person. Albums are the soundtrack to our lives, and this song is an ode to the nostalgia certain albums bring.”

Take a listen below.

Can You Deal? will be released alongside a limited-edition companion zine of the same title. The collection of “shared experiences … through essay, visual art, poetry, lyrics and more” features a number of contributors like Tegan Quin of Tegan and Sara, Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, Hayley Williams of Paramore, EMA, Liz Phair, and Julien Baker. Newly added to the list are JD Samson, Bethany Cosentino (Best Coast), Cassie Ramone (Vivian Girls), Suzy Gardner and Donita Sparks (L7), Shannon Funchess (Light Asylum), and more. A full list of participating artists can be found here. Originally limited to 500, the printing has been doubled after the initial run sold out in four days.

Pre-order Can You Deal? here and the zine here. Proceeds from the zine will benefit Planned Parenthood. Bleached will be on tour supporting the new EP throughout April, and you can find those dates here.