Blink-182 announce US tour dates with Wavves

Photo by Philip Cosores
Blink-182 have revealed their first US tour dates for 2017. In continued support of their Grammy-nominated album, California, the pop punk greats have mapped out 20 stops mostly located in the south eastern part of the country. The Naked and Famous will open for the trio during the first few shows — including a gig at Houston’s NRG Stadium, which just housed the Super Bowl — while Wavves will join the party for the second half of the stretch.
Find Blink’s complete schedule below.
Blink-182 2017 Tour Dates:
03/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater *
03/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *
03/25 – Las Cruces, NM @ New Mexico State *
03/26 – Tucson, AZ @ KFMA Day *
03/28 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Amphitheater *
03/31 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena *
04/01 – Dallas, TX @ KDGE Edgefest *
04/19 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Northern Arizona University *
04/21 – Amarillo, TX @ Aztec Music Hall #
04/22 – Rogers, AR @ Wal-Mart Amphitheater #
04/23 – Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque #
04/25 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater #
04/26 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum #
04/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Civic Coliseum #
05/02 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center #
05/03 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Pavilion #
05/04 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Fairgrounds #
05/07 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Sunfest ^
05/09 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena #
06/08-10 – Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival
06/09 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival
06/12 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhall Frankfurt
06/13 – Oberhausen, DE @ König Pilsener Arena
06/15 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
06/16 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalla München
06/17 – Milan, Italy @ I-Days Milano
06/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund Tivoli
06/22 – Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock
06/24 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/25 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/26 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy
06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
06/29 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin
07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
07/04 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
07/05 – Leeds, UK @ First District Arena
07/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena
07/09 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena
07/11 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
07/12 – Aberdeen, UK @ AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena
07/14 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
07/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena Liverpool
07/17 – Bournemouth, UK @ INT Centre
07/19 – London, UK @ The O2
07/20 – London, UK @ The O2
* = w/ The Naked and Famous
# = w/ The Naked and Famous, Wavves
^ = w/ Wavves
Below, watch Blink-182 relive the “What’s My Age Again” days in their video for “She’s Out of My Mind”.