Blink-182 announce US tour dates with Wavves

Blink-182 have revealed their first US tour dates for 2017. In continued support of their Grammy-nominated album, California, the pop punk greats have mapped out 20 stops mostly located in the south eastern part of the country. The Naked and Famous will open for the trio during the first few shows — including a gig at Houston’s NRG Stadium, which just housed the Super Bowl — while Wavves will join the party for the second half of the stretch.

Blink-182 2017 Tour Dates:

03/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater *

03/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *

03/25 – Las Cruces, NM @ New Mexico State *

03/26 – Tucson, AZ @ KFMA Day *

03/28 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Amphitheater *

03/31 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena *

04/01 – Dallas, TX @ KDGE Edgefest *

04/19 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Northern Arizona University *

04/21 – Amarillo, TX @ Aztec Music Hall #

04/22 – Rogers, AR @ Wal-Mart Amphitheater #

04/23 – Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque #

04/25 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater #

04/26 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum #

04/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Civic Coliseum #

05/02 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center #

05/03 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Pavilion #

05/04 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Fairgrounds #

05/07 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Sunfest ^

05/09 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena #

06/08-10 – Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival

06/09 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival

06/12 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhall Frankfurt

06/13 – Oberhausen, DE @ König Pilsener Arena

06/15 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/16 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalla München

06/17 – Milan, Italy @ I-Days Milano

06/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund Tivoli

06/22 – Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock

06/24 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/25 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/26 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

06/29 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin

07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

07/04 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

07/05 – Leeds, UK @ First District Arena

07/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

07/09 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

07/11 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

07/12 – Aberdeen, UK @ AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena

07/14 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

07/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena Liverpool

07/17 – Bournemouth, UK @ INT Centre

07/19 – London, UK @ The O2

07/20 – London, UK @ The O2

* = w/ The Naked and Famous

# = w/ The Naked and Famous, Wavves

^ = w/ Wavves

Below, watch Blink-182 relive the “What’s My Age Again” days in their video for “She’s Out of My Mind”.