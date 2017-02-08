Blondie and Garbage announce co-headlining Rage and Rapture Tour

Photos by Autumn Andel/Frank Mojica

This summer, Blondie and Garbage are teaming up for a co-headlining tour. Dubbed the Rage and Rapture Tour, it will see the two iconic rock acts trek across North America from early July through mid-August.

Las Vegas, Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh, and Dallas are just a few of the many cities included on the itinerary, with more dates forthcoming. John Doe & Exene Cervenka and Deap Vally will serve as openers.

The joint outing comes in support of Blondie’s upcoming, star-studded album, Pollinator, and Garbage’s 2016 record, Strange Little Birds.

Find the full schedule below.

Blondie and Garbage 2017 Tour Dates

07/05 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery %

07/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl %

07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater %

07/12 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield %

07/14 – Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheatre %

07/16 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre %

07/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts %

07/19 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino %

07/21 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino-Mystic Showroom %

07/22 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival %

07/25 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark #

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for Performing Arts #

07/28 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre #

07/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts #

07/30 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion #

08/01 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre #

08/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts #

08/05 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater #

08/08 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena #

08/09 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

08/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits #

08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom #

% = w/ John Doe & Exene Cervenka

# = w/ Deap Vally

Revisit Blondie’s Pollinator single “Fun” and Garbage’s Strange single “Empty”: