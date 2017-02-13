Menu
Blue Ivy rocks a pink tux in honor of Prince, earns legend status at the 2017 Grammys — watch

Like mother, like daughter

on February 13, 2017, 1:04am
Stardom runs in the family, as tonight’s Grammy Awards proved. Not only did Beyoncé shut down the entire ceremony with her performance, but daughter Blue Ivy immediately earned “Legend” status with her impeccable choice of outfit, random cameos, and onscreen reactions.

Ivy — who rocked a pink tux as a tribute to Prince — could be seen electrified and joyous following her mother’s stunning Lemonade performance. Then, the five-year-old joined James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke”-themed staging, which despite celebrity assistance from J. Lo and John Legend, simply wasn’t working and kind of in desperate need of an uplift. Cue Blue the savior.

Check out some pics and clips below.

