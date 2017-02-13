Stardom runs in the family, as tonight’s Grammy Awards proved. Not only did Beyoncé shut down the entire ceremony with her performance, but daughter Blue Ivy immediately earned “Legend” status with her impeccable choice of outfit, random cameos, and onscreen reactions.

Ivy — who rocked a pink tux as a tribute to Prince — could be seen electrified and joyous following her mother’s stunning Lemonade performance. Then, the five-year-old joined James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke”-themed staging, which despite celebrity assistance from J. Lo and John Legend, simply wasn’t working and kind of in desperate need of an uplift. Cue Blue the savior.

Check out some pics and clips below.

Blue Ivy watching Beyoncé give her acceptance speech is so adorable #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/weBhR48DzW — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

🔥🔥🔥 BLUE IVY IS DRESSED AS PRINCE 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/C4uzyHqkSj — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 13, 2017

Amém Beyoncé, Amém Blue Ivy, Amém Tina Knowles👑😍❤ pic.twitter.com/bSkx9IRSbQ — Beyonce Knowles (@beyoncekwoles4) February 13, 2017