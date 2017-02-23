Bob’s Burgers to release compilation album featuring St. Vincent, The National, and more

Following collaborations with Sleater-Kinney, The National, and St. Vincent, FOX hit series Bob’s Burgers is finally putting out a compilation album. Due out May 12th via Sub Pop, the LP collects a whopping 112 tracks from throughout the animated show’s seven seasons.

Included are original songs from indie’s finest in St. Vincent (“Bad Girls”), The National (“Sailors in Your Mouth”, “Christmas Magic”, “Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom”), and The Magnetic Fields frontman Stephin Merritt (“Electric Love”). There are also short numbers by main cast members Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, and Eugene Mirman, as well as from the Emmy-winning program’s numerous guest stars (Aziz Ansari, Sarah Silverman, Megan Mullally, Fred Armisen, Ken Jeong, Paul Rudd).

Find the full tracklist for the record and pre-order information here.

Below, revisit a pair of stellar musical moments from the show, and then read our recent feature on how Bob’s Burgers continues to be our pop culture life raft during these dark Trumpian times.

The Bob’s Burgers Music Album Artwork: