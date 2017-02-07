Bonnaroo announces 2017 comedy lineup: Hannibal Buress, Natasha Leggero, 2 Dope Queens

Bonnaroo Music Festival will return to Manchester, Tennessee on June 8th – 11th. In addition to musical acts like U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Lorde, Chance the Rapper, The xx, Flume, and many more, the lineup is once again populated by a number of comedians. Today, the festival has revealed which stand ups will be taking the Comedy Theater stage in 2017.

Hannibal Buress will make his return to Great Stage Park to headline the comedy bill after first appearing in 2014. He’ll be joined by Natasha Leggero & Moshe Kasher, 2 Dope Queens (Jessica Williams & Phoebe Robinson), Kyle Kinane, Hari Kondabolu, Mike Lawrence, Seaton Smith, Sabrina Jalees, and more. Chicago’s The Improvised Shakespeare Company will also be putting on a number of ad libbed shows throughout the weekend.

Tickets for Bonnaroo are available now. Find the full comedy bill below, and check out our recap of the music lineup’s high and low points here.