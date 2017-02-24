Bookmakers believe Daft Punk will replace Beyoncé at Coachella

In the wake of Beyoncé’s decision to pull out of Coachella, Consequence of Sound pinpointed five potential replacements headliners. Now, online sports book Betfair has released its own odds of who will take the stage in place of Queen Bey.

Daft Punk are favorites at 3/1, followed by Jay Z at 5/1, Kanye West at 7/1, and Lady Gaga at 7/1. My personal pick, Adele at 50/1; now, excuse me while I got lay $10 to win $500.

Other options include The Weeknd at 10/1, Rihanna at 10/1, Bruno Mars at 10/1, Katy Perry at 10/1, Frank Ocean at 12/1, and Bey’s little sister, Solange, at 25/1. There are also some unbelievably far-fetched candidates, including Elbow, Clean Bandit, and Rag’n’Bone Man (it’s a UK-based sports book, but really?), Maroon 5, and — uh, Donny Osmond. Honestly, though, Coachella booked Donny Osmond to replace Beyoncé, I would be OK with that.

Here are the Betfair’s complete Coachella odds:

Daft Punk – 3/1

Jay Z – 5/1

Kanye West – 7/1

Lady Gaga – 7/1

Green Day – 15/2

The Weeknd – 10/1

Rihanna – 10/1

Bruno Mars – 12/1

Katy Perry – 12/1

Frank Ocean – 12/1

Chainsmokers – 12/1

Ed Sheeran – 16/1

Taylor Swift – 18/1

Justice – 18/1

Drake – 20/1

Coldplay – 25/1

Solange – 25/1

Clean Bandit – 25/1

Dua Lipa – 25/1

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man – 33/1

Kygo – 33/1

Zayn – 33/1

Justin Bieber – 50/1

Maroon 5 – 50/1

Robin Schulz – 50/1

Martin Garrix – 50/1

Ariana Grande – 50/1

Adele – 50/1

Major Lazer – 80/1

Elbow – 100/1

Donny Osmond – 200/1