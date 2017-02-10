Appearing on BBC Radio 2 with Simon Mayo back in October, Bruce Springsteen confirmed that he wrote a song for the first Harry Potter film that ultimately went unused. He described the tune, dubbed “I’ll Stand By You Always”, as “a song that I wrote for my eldest son, it was a big ballad that was very uncharacteristic of something I’d sing myself. But it was something that I thought would have fit lovely.”

At the time, we were incensed that the folks behind the Harry Potter franchise couldn’t find a place for The Boss in their precious movie about wizards. But now that a 2001 demo version of “I’ll Stand By You Always” has surfaced online via Hypable, well, we can’t say we blame them. The slow-moving piano ballad would have sounded jarringly out-of-sync with John Williams‘ magical score for The Sorcerer’s Stone, and the fact that it didn’t make the cut for Springsteen’s 2002 album, The Rising, is also telling.

The Boss himself told Mayo that he thought the song was “pretty good,” but let’s just say it’s no “The Wrestler”. Listen for yourself below.