Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Bruce Springsteen’s rejected Harry Potter song, “I’ll Stand By You Always”, surfaces online — listen

Piano ballad failed to cast a spell on the folks behind the Harry Potter franchise, and we can see why

by
on February 10, 2017, 4:53pm
0 comments
screen-shot-2016-10-20-at-2-43-04-pm

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 with Simon Mayo back in October, Bruce Springsteen confirmed that he wrote a song for the first Harry Potter film that ultimately went unused. He described the tune, dubbed “I’ll Stand By You Always”, as “a song that I wrote for my eldest son, it was a big ballad that was very uncharacteristic of something I’d sing myself. But it was something that I thought would have fit lovely.”

At the time, we were incensed that the folks behind the Harry Potter franchise couldn’t find a place for The Boss in their precious movie about wizards. But now that a 2001 demo version of “I’ll Stand By You Always” has surfaced online via Hypable, well, we can’t say we blame them. The slow-moving piano ballad would have sounded jarringly out-of-sync with John Williams‘ magical score for The Sorcerer’s Stone, and the fact that it didn’t make the cut for Springsteen’s 2002 album, The Rising, is also telling.

The Boss himself told Mayo that he thought the song was “pretty good,” but let’s just say it’s no “The Wrestler”. Listen for yourself below.

Previous Story
The Staves are “Tired As Fuck” on new song — listen
Next Story
With Girls, Lena Dunham Created and Destroyed a Millennial Reality
No comments
More Stories