Bruno Mars leads all-star Prince tribute at the Grammys — watch

Morris Day and the Time also take part in the epic performance

on February 12, 2017, 11:33pm
The Grammys paid tribute to Prince with an all-star performance featuring Bruno Mars and Morris Day & The Time.

The Time, who were discovered by the Purple One in 1980, performed “Jungle Love” and “The Bird” from their Prince-produced 1984 album Ice Cream Castle.

Mars followed with an on-the-mark rendition of “Let’s Go Crazy”. The singer and multi-instrumentalist appeared onstage dressed in a sparkling purple jacket and ruffled white shirt, but his resemblance to The Purple One didn’t end there. Anyone who watched Mars’ pitch-perfect Super Bowl halftime performance in 2014 knows he’s a remarkable performer, but we didn’t expect the Prince-worthy level of guitar shredding he busted out to close the set.

Watch below.

