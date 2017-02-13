The Grammys paid tribute to Prince with an all-star performance featuring Bruno Mars and Morris Day & The Time.

The Time, who were discovered by the Purple One in 1980, performed “Jungle Love” and “The Bird” from their Prince-produced 1984 album Ice Cream Castle.

Mars followed with an on-the-mark rendition of “Let’s Go Crazy”. The singer and multi-instrumentalist appeared onstage dressed in a sparkling purple jacket and ruffled white shirt, but his resemblance to The Purple One didn’t end there. Anyone who watched Mars’ pitch-perfect Super Bowl halftime performance in 2014 knows he’s a remarkable performer, but we didn’t expect the Prince-worthy level of guitar shredding he busted out to close the set.

Watch below.