Burger Boogaloo announces 2017 lineup: Iggy Pop, Buzzcocks, X, and more

Burger Records will hold the fifth edition of its Burger Boogaloo festival this July 1st and 2nd at Oakland’s Mosswood Park. For the third time, auteur director John Waters will host the event, which this year boasts a massive lineup to celebrate its wood anniversary.

Iggy Pop, Buzzcocks, and X top the bill. Other acts of note include Guitar Wolf, NRBQ, Shannon and the Clams, Personal & The Pizzas, Quintron & Ms. Pussycat, La Luz, Nobunny, Bloodshot Bill, and Jacuzzi Boys.

Tickets will be available beginning today at 10:00 AM PST/1:00 PM EST at the Burger Boogaloo website. Two-day GA passes go for $129, while VIP passes are priced at $199 and come with a swag bag filled with a mixtape, a college diploma, and more. VIPs are also granted unlimited exit/re-entry privileges. Single day tickets are available for $99 (Saturday) or $69 (Sunday).

Find the complete lineup below.