Bush announces new album, Black and White Rainbows, plus 2017 tour dates

Attention all greedy flies: Bush is back.

On March 10th, Gavin Rossdale and co. will return with their seventh studio album titled, Black and White Rainbows. Written recorded, and produced by Rossdale himself, the album spans 15 songs and features the work of guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz, and drummer Robin Goodridge. Take a listen to first single “Mad Love” below.

In support, the grunge rockers will hit the road for an early summer tour that kicks off this May. Even better, they’re bringing along one of Chicago’s finest outfits in The Kickback, who are currently hard at work on getting their new album off the ground. If you’d like to help, they have some pretty sweet bundles for purchase over at Pledge Music.

Nevertheless, consult Bush’s full tracklist and itinerary below.

Black and White Rainbows Tracklist:

01. Mad Love

02. Peace-s

03. Water

04. Lost In You

05. Sky Turns Day Glo

06. Toma Mi Corazon

07. All The Worlds Within You

08. Nurse

09. The Beat of Your Heart

10. Dystopia

11. Ray Of Light

12. Ravens

13. Nothing But A Car Chase

14. The Edge of Love

15. People At War

Bush 2017 Tour Dates:

03/14 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

05/04 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

05/05 – Kansas City, MO @ KC Live! / Power & Light District Outdoor Stage

05/09 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live *

05/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre *

05/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *

05/13 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater for Northern Invasion

05/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

05/17 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

05/18 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *

05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

05/20 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion for MMRBQ 2017

05/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

06/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Foundry @ SLS *

06/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

06/06 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre *

06/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater *

06/09 – Fairfax, VA @ Celebrate Fairfax *

06/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Power Plant Live! *

07/21 – Louisville, KY @ Fourth Street Live

07/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Ballpark Village

* = w/ The Kickback