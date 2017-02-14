The horses of the apocalypse have been galloping in for some time now, and far be it from us to claim that a singer-songwriter from Edmonton has any chance of keeping them at bay. But to listen to Calvin Love’s new single “Warm Blindness & A Cool Breeze” is to accept that maybe everything isn’t totally fucked after all. Love has made a name for himself with a series of lush, buoyant pop compositions that temper their sweetness with a bit of bite, and his latest is no different. It does happen to come at a time when we need it most, though, hitting us with a hopeful swell of guitars and a bass line that makes our booties shake for — thank god — some reason other than fear.

“‘Warm Blindness & A Cool Breeze’ was written by accident and impulse,” the songwriter tells Consequence of Sound. “[It’s] a metaphor for being lost in a cognitive dissonance while under the pressure of societies imminent apocalypse.” That’s not a difficult sentiment to relate to these days, but Love maintains a positive perspective until the bitter end. “Just as long as you’re here with me/ Everything will be alright,” he sings in the coda, and there’s nothing really bitter about that at all, is there?

Ecdysis EP Artwork:

Ecdysis EP Tracklist:

01. Warm Blindness & A Cool Breeze

02. When Your Not Looking

03. Sugar Hives

04. Grey Eyes

05. Goodbye Morning