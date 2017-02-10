Because it takes two to make a thing go right, Target has enlisted the talents of both Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty for a cover of the 1988 hit “It Takes Two”. At the time of the release of Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s original, the EMOTION pop star was barely three years old and the rap wunderkind hadn’t even been born. Even so, with the assistance of producer extraordinaire Mike WiLL Made-It, the pair manage to capture the energy and sass that made the song such a smash in the first place.

Stream it down below via Apple Music and Spotify.

A special Target commercial featuring the cover will debut during the Grammys on Sunday. The clip was directed by Roman Coppola and includes choreography from La La Land’s Mandy Moore (yes, a different one). According to a statement, the premise is: “Carly and Yachty take over a Target store for an epic dance party, where everyday products transform into instruments, eye candy and more. As the action unfolds, we see that everything gets better when unexpected things come together.”