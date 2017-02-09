Vice News recently invited Carrie Brownstein to review songs in a new edition of High Standards Music Corner, and the result is a hilarious example of music worlds colliding. The Sleater-Kinney guitarist and Portlandia star was asked to give her impressions on new releases like Ryan Adams’ “Do You Still Love Me?” (“Sounds a lot like ’80s guitar rock”), Zayn and Taylor Swift’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (“I would be afraid to take the headphones off and play this out loud, because this would be an orgy so fast”), and Fergie’s “Life Goes On” (“Anything that makes me want to shoulder-dance, I’m skeptical of”). Check out the clip above.