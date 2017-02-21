Photo by Jess Flynn

Cayetana earned a spot on our 100 Best Pop Punk Bands list on the strength of their 2014 debut album, Nervous Like Me. The Philly trio is now looking to recreate that success on the follow-up release, a 12-track collection titled New Kind of Normal.

Due out May 5th via new label Plum Records, the sophomore effort was recorded at band member Augusta Koch’s barnyard studio in the Poconos area of Pennsylvania as well as Miner Street Studios in their hometown. In terms of theme, the group works through the weighty topic of mental health, “struggling with that and settling into a new kind of normal where you can finally recognize your own your destructive behaviors and accept love into your life,” according to a press statement.

As our first taste of the New Kind of Normal, Cayetana have shared jaunty lead single “Mesa” and its corresponding Adam Peditto-directed music video. Check it out below.

New Kind of Normal Artwork:

New Kind of Normal Tracklist:

01. Am I Dead Yet?

02. Mesa

03. Too Old For This

04. Bus Ticket

05. Easy To Love

06. Side Sleepers

07. Certain For Miles

08. Phonics Failed Me

09. Grumpy’s

10. Follow

11. Dust

12. World

The three-piece is currently amidst a short US tour.

Cayetana 2017 Tour Dates:

02/21 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

02/22 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

02/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

02/24 – Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s

02/25 – Orlando, FL @ Backbooth

02/28 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

03/01 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder

03/02 – Birmingham, AL @ The Syndicate Lounge