Photo by Jess Flynn
Cayetana earned a spot on our 100 Best Pop Punk Bands list on the strength of their 2014 debut album, Nervous Like Me. The Philly trio is now looking to recreate that success on the follow-up release, a 12-track collection titled New Kind of Normal.
Due out May 5th via new label Plum Records, the sophomore effort was recorded at band member Augusta Koch’s barnyard studio in the Poconos area of Pennsylvania as well as Miner Street Studios in their hometown. In terms of theme, the group works through the weighty topic of mental health, “struggling with that and settling into a new kind of normal where you can finally recognize your own your destructive behaviors and accept love into your life,” according to a press statement.
As our first taste of the New Kind of Normal, Cayetana have shared jaunty lead single “Mesa” and its corresponding Adam Peditto-directed music video. Check it out below.
New Kind of Normal Artwork:
New Kind of Normal Tracklist:
01. Am I Dead Yet?
02. Mesa
03. Too Old For This
04. Bus Ticket
05. Easy To Love
06. Side Sleepers
07. Certain For Miles
08. Phonics Failed Me
09. Grumpy’s
10. Follow
11. Dust
12. World
The three-piece is currently amidst a short US tour.
Cayetana 2017 Tour Dates:
02/21 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
02/22 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
02/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
02/24 – Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s
02/25 – Orlando, FL @ Backbooth
02/28 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
03/01 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder
03/02 – Birmingham, AL @ The Syndicate Lounge