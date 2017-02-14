Chance the Rapper announces 2017 summer tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores
Chance the Rapper (or, should I say, Chance the Grammy Winner) has announced an extensive summer tour. Chicago’s prodigal son will play arenas all across America in addition to scheduled festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Sasquatch!, Hangout, and Boston Calling. Knowing Chance, he’ll be bringing along some pretty great opening acts, too.
See the full itinerary:
Chance the Rapper 2017 Tour Dates:
04/24 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View
04/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
04/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik
04/30 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Center
05/02 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/05 – Austin, TX @ JMBLYA Festival
05/06 – Dallas, TX @ JMBLYA Festival
05/07 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilioin
05/09 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/10 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center Omaha
05/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
05/13 – Kansas City, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
05/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
05/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace In Auburn Hills
05/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
05/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
05/25 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lakes Performing Arts Center
06/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival
06/03 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater
06/04 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
06/07 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
06/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavillion
06/10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
06/13 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/16 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival
06/17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
08/08-12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/10-12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Watch Chance’s latest video for “Same Drugs”: