After earning accolades for Best New Artist, Rap Album, and Rap Performance, Chance the Rapper gave the Grammys exactly what it needed with a rousing, soulful performance in support of his hip-hop opus, Coloring Book.

On a night riddled with awkwardness and technical errors, the 23-year-old Chicago rapper took it upon himself to turn the awards show into his own personal coming-out party, complete with a gospel choir and a rapid-fire medley of Coloring Book hits including “How Great”, “No Problems”, “Blessings”, and “All We Got”. For the performance, he was accompanied by Kirk Franklin, Francis and the Lights, and Tamela Mann.

Catch the replay below.