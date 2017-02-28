Featured photo by Kaye Foley/Yahoo News

In a convergence of three legends, Chance the Rapper recently sat down with illustrious journalist Katie Couric at the landmark Chicago chicken spot Harold’s Chicken Shack. The Chicago MC discussed a range of topics from politics to Grammy awards while chomping down on Harold’s famous mild hot sauce.

Over the course of the discussion, Chance touched upon his staunch independence, his Grammy wins, and his wildly successful 2016. He also revealed how his instantly recognizable 3 hat came about because the Chicago White Sox refused to make a deal with him, and how his main source of revenue is actually his merchandise line.

Things also took serious turns at points, as when Couric asked Chance about the violence in Chicago and President Trump’s suggestion that he might “send in the Feds.” “He could also be meaning that, from a federal place, he would be coming in and using his influence to start funding some of the stuff that’s been at an impasse,” Chance said optimistically. He also spoke about his relationship to former President Barack Obama, whom he called one of his “Godfathers” of influence alongside Kanye West and Dave Chappelle.

Watch the entire interview above, and find some extra clips in which Chance shows off his tattoo and Couric challenges him to a game of Rock-Paper-Scissors below.

